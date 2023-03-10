Drink milk for calcium, eat citrus fruits for vitamin C, consume spinach and meat for iron, go outside for vitamin D, and the list continues. Many of us have followed these suggestions all throughout our childhood to result in good health as we get older. Even while following these throughout life, certain conditions still end up developing as a result of other less known vitamin deficiencies. Vitamin B12 is another such nutrient, and lack of this vitamin can result in impediments in health.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a fairly common condition among people in the world. B12 is a nutrient that aids in forming red blood cells, nerve cells, and DNA. Insufficient amount of B12 in the body can result in major neurological symptoms as it is necessary in providing oxygen to the brain and the rest of the body. In addition, lack of B12 can result in other symptoms such as depression, infertility, loss of appetite, heart palpitations, fatigue, anemia, and more.
Those who are diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency are often older adults, pregnant women, those who have digestive disorders and prior related disorders, and are vegan or vegetarians. These groups must take extra precaution in their daily dose of vitamin B12. There are a variety of treatments to either prevent or reduce symptoms of this deficiency from eating foods rich in B12 such as dairy, meat, seafood, taking supplements, and using B12 injections. Vitamin B12 is a vital aspect to our health and should be added to the list of nutrients we keep in mind as a child and throughout adulthood.
• Aashi Rathod, Ishita Kumar and Linta Hassan are students in Mountain House High School’s Health Occupation Students of America program running a community awareness campaign about Vitamin B12 deficiency. More information on their campaign is on Instagram at @b12awareness at on TikTok @b12awareness. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
