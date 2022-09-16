Editor,
I have lived in Tracy with my wife and two children for over a decade. I have also worked at Sutter Tracy Hospital for nearly 20 years, and I am sorry to say that our Union negotiations with them is at a serious impasse.
We are at a crossroads on a roadmap for patient care. They would like us to sign a deal that will lower standards of care and make living in Tracy riskier. No one should suffer or die because a hospital is understaffed. No one should risk their life by being diverted to a regional hospital miles away, because a hospital cannot retain trained and competent nurses.
One symptom of understaffing is when patients leave without being seen by medical staff. This metric is increasing at Sutter Tracy. What it comes down to is, what I want for my family, I want for my neighbors: safe local hospital care. And one element that will achieve this is to offer competitive wages.
What we can do to achieve this is to be pro-active. Let your mayor and city council know that you are outraged that a Federal Mediator has replaced Sutter Administrators for negotiations. This is like sending in a stand-in for marriage counseling. And it is not good for our community to play musical chairs with the experienced nurses, who leave and are replaced by less experienced staff too often.
Look for the nurses in Tracy to be more vocal, at an informational booth and at City Council meetings. We are fighting to keep standards of healthcare high in Tracy for everyone.
Jon Kurey, Tracy
