From the last few decades, human dependence on non-renewable sources of energy increased tremendously, due to which our environment is getting affected resulting in wildfires almost every year. This results in a number of evacuations that affect people both mentally and economically.
Panic has spread on a world level but still the majority of people are not serious about this issue and continuing the use of non-renewable sources as a source of energy on a daily basis. We need to consider our future and ensure that when the pandemic ends, we have a healthy and sustainable planet to live on.
I’m saddened by the state of the world. There is a need to repeal the use of non-renewable sources of energy and to commit to work on getting California on renewable sources of energy by 2030. We are the last generation who have the power to get rid of this world-wide issue, and if still we are going to wait then the end of the world is not that far.
Eknoor Chauhan, Tracy/U.C. Davis
