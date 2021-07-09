Editor,
Having lived in Tracy for over 30 years, we have enjoyed the comfort of a small-town feel that is growing in size and diversity. With that growth, we have an increased need for a city government that works together with a goal of improving our overall city needs.
Our current city council has done their job in continuing the legacy of the past and, having attended council meetings over the years, we have seen when personal agendas get in the way of progress, common sense, honor and wisdom win out and things get done.
I have been watching our new city council member Mateo Bedolla, and I like what I see. He has the best interest of Tracy in mind, and having been born and raised in Tracy, council member Bedolla does not take his responsibility lightly.
He studies each issue before the council and continues to bring a fresh approach to each issue. He works hard for the Tracy citizens and I feel he has a promising future. It’s good to have good people working to make our town a better place.
Roy Hawkins, Tracy
