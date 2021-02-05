Editor,
Last week Steve Wampler and Dave Kerst wrote to promote what has come to be known as the “Big Lie” that Trump won the popular vote despite Biden’s 7 million vote winning margin. Both said that Art Caya and I don’t believe that there was evidence of election fraud. That’s wrong.
That isn’t actually what we said. I pointed out several Republican officials who claimed that there was no “massive” voter fraud. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that there was no evidence of “illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election.” Attorney General Barr agreed.
This debunking of “the Big Lie” by Republicans in positions of authority, plus the certified results of all 50 states, and the analysis of the independent paper and media press, cable and internet, added to 60 failed Republican lawsuits in state and federal courts tells us that the “Big Lie” may be popular, but it’s still a lie.
The problem with conspiracy theories is that the more you examine them, the bigger they have to be to hold up. All of the elements mentioned above have to be in concert and in tune for the plot to work. All it takes is one person to reveal the truth and the whole conspiracy falls apart – one John Dean or Deep Throat (Watergate), one Col. North (Iran-Contra), one Daniel Ellsberg (Pentagon Papers), one Fiona Hill (Trump/Ukraine), and one Joe Valachi (Mafia).
Steve uses a poll of voters to establish the truth of election fraud. He suggests that a poll can determine not just the truth about people’s perceptions, but the truth itself. That’s nonsense! Despite people’s widely held beliefs, it was exceedingly rare, during the times of the pharaohs, for ancient mariners to sail off the edge of the Earth.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.