Editor,
Amid the current turmoil in the pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness by Americans, one national institution has, by nature, remained stable and unflappable.
That institution is the military. From the days of the Khans, Caesar, Hannibal, Salidin, Tecumseh, armies function successfully relying on the concept of “good order and discipline,” which does not exist outside the military. In the United States this concept is codified under a set of laws, The Uniform Code of Military Justice. Members of the military accept this discipline even though they forfeit many rights guaranteed by the. U.S. Constitution. It is called “The Warrior Ethos.”
Transition from citizen to warrior is accomplished at recruit training, or “Boot Camp.” Each service has its own variation, but the goal is the transformation. Individual accomplishment is overtaken by success of the squad, crew, flight, watch, etc. The first step in the transformation is “the haircut,” which symbolically removes all individuality - everybody looks and dresses the same.
Recently, news has reported that the current administration is exploring what amounts to a “purge” of military leaders opposed to “Critical Race Theory.” CRT proposes that if an individual fails at a task, it is not his/her fault. The fault is systemic. Therefore it takes away individual responsibility for success/failure.
CRT is not the first instance of academic/social justice interference into the Warrior Ethos.
Personally, I “took my pack off” many years ago. But I do vividly remember having to deal with a program called “Project One Hundred Thousand” (Project 100K) in 1967. The LBJ War on Poverty was failing despite the billions spent. Employment of untrainable males was devastating, even in a war economy. Government “whiz kids” discovered that there were two agencies that had the capacity to remedy the situation. Hence: “Project One Hundred Thousand.” The Army was given a quota of 60,000, the Marine Corps a quota of 40,000.
The DOD order directed these services to enlist recruits whose GCT (General Classification Test) placed them in Mental Group IV, IQ 70. This category required more training, more time, more effort to achieve minimum competency. Hence most went to the infantry.
Post Script: Upon reporting to my unit in Dong Ha, I was issued my “Jungle Utilities” uniform. The boots included a comic book, “Instructions on How to Lace Boots.”
Charles Norton, Tracy
