Editor,
Life’s (mostly peaceful); riots, arson, looting & beatings.
After you “accidentaly” got caught in last night’s kabuki drama, regrets surfaced.
You argue with your comrades about making amends by cleaning up, aiding rebuilding, or finding truths verses fictions. But “Anarchy rules!” “We’re (peddling) fighting racism,” or “Oprah demands reparations,” or “I wanted extra cheese with that.”
The clashes were horrific. Instead of dropped charges our crimes are now no-bail Federal.
Seeing the images from the fires and listening to Democrats’ statements supporting peaceful rioters; those without masks not social-distancing, breaking curfew, committing arson, looting, concealed weapon violations, or killers lying-in-wait, so much for citizens are entitled to the equal protection of the law under the Constitution.
Meanwhile, victims are left to assess the damage while deciding if they’ll rebuild, history says they won’t. Considering Portland, how much violence does it take to destroy a City? Clearly, just one Minneapolis. Think it couldn’t happen here? Kenosha didn’t either. Fed-up people and companies depart leaving a vacuum.
Most families choose security over, “Death to America!” or “Kill them [the Police],” or “Say his
Name … George Floyd” (felon, autopsy concluded he ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl contributing to his death).
All lives matter. Have family, want peace? Vote accordingly November 3rd.
Dale Cose, Tracy
