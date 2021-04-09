Editor,
Let’s light this candle
Told myself I wouldn’t write another letter except we have a density-aura beyond our local perennials, Mick.ius McGuire & Art.imus Caya. House Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another trained economist emoting statements making absolutely “Know Sense.” An acknowledgement to SHaley who recently passed. Steve co-invented square canopy stacking. Anyway … squirrel. AOC is the real-life government version of a comedian named Norm Crosby who used words that sounded like they meant something relevant but really meant something else, or nothing at all. The “SURGE” of parentless, documentlacking ... my conjoined words, children coming to America comprising of up to 80% who’ve been sexually abused while trying to get here with most, well at least some becoming pedophiles themselves. Could AOC be any more dense? No? ... How about her supporters? Bet they didn’t think of that consequence. Is she really 5250 crazy Sherlock? Final answer Alex, Yes.
I’m retiring & giving up. Individual, business & government caused “entropy” wins & though the dictionary defines entropy in-part as gradual, I see it accelerating & I’d like to keep some remaining sanity. No one tries to be unhelpful. No one thinks they’re part of the problem, though they can’t see the convergence of PROBLEMS. That said, government may be an evil necessity but if it doesn’t slow the insanity quickly, expect increasingly more of the same. I started in 1970. It’s much harder & takes much longer involving more layers of unnecessarily repetitious, error-filled documentation created by someone else’s department to get approvals today. Rationality defies anyone’s logic. I’d say more but what’s the point? There’re exceptions. Asked an employee about a procedure, that person emailed, “I have absolutely no idea.” Honesty. I love it. Assuming most will be overjoyed by my exiting but assuming makes an a$$ out of you. Me, I already am & yes, I’m aware the statement is logically incorrect. Sue me.
My father experienced the big business side of this in 1967 and inadvertently held up a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, FL with the corporate president calling him every 55-minutes or so because the government charged $2,000 for each minute a launch was delayed. His mistake? Suggesting to his boss that they make “black boxes” in-house instead of “jobbing” them out. Less money, tighter control. Sound idea. Took longer & cost more than anyone could’ve guessed. Career in flames, he decides to do Tracy real estate full time. The rest is Cose history.
Dateline; somewhere near Tracy … told a long-time structural engineering friend I was retiring. He said he was hoping to make it to the end of the year before ditto. Nope. Clients & jurisdictions are becoming more irrational every passing minute. Numerous subs have told me they’re experiencing & going do the same. Look for pricing to explode, take longer than ever to find qualified people and longer time frames for approvals. BTO song, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.” Even when you don’t want to we all, without exception, ride the crazy train at some point.
Stay tuned … to be continued.
Dale Cose, Tracy
