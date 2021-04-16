Editor, to continue,
Ordering from a local business I’ve eaten at since 1963, I said, “I’d like a single with no cheese,
no pickles & no onions.” “You want cheese with that?” “No thank you.” Immediately was asked again, “Would you LIKE cheese with that?” “No. Thank. You!’ Got my order & thought, “Just eat the damn cheese.” Guess what happened @ the 1st bite ….
About 1981 we -- John Trinkle, long ago escaped Tracy; Mike Halford, battling his demons elsewhere; Steve Elms & Steve Haley, passed away; me, trying to keep what little sanity I have, & my then girlfriend Laura, whereabouts unknown -- made a stupidly fun movie called Medfly Madness. Only people had a speaking part & it had a cast of millions, and probably billions, or even trillions. There were six humans involved. Forty years later I’m still quizzed about it. Before you ask me where the movie is, I have absolutely no idea. Ask John, I think he misplaced it last ….
Another friend said we should make a movie, Mask Madness. Three weeks ago, I began. Watched a lady social distance with two guys, outside, in the Tracy wind. She then lowers her mask to smoke. She probably didn’t know the mask is flammable or maybe she knew but didn’t care. I found her actions hilarious.
Had a huge-tattooed, morbidly obese, even larger than me, Karen-type call me on being maskless. Masked cashier immediately said, “I’ve already been infected.” Perfecto. Wear one, don’t, IDC. When it’s your time, you will die. Only one has ever come back. I thank God.
A guy & his wife said, “I look at the bottom of a letter to see who wrote it. If I like the person I read it.” Almost two-decades ago I told a critic, “If you see my name at the bottom of a letter don’t read it.” He later admitted he couldn’t help himself, he read me anyway. Not much to be said about his self-control.
My father & mother recently had their 67th Wedding Anniversary. Yea ... an awesome love story far exceeding Casablanca which BTW was only a movie. Talking w/ Dad he asks me if my 1st ex could attend. No problem, we made our peace decades ago. Told my brother Greg, “Great job” … actually, his wife Kim probably did the major lifting with my niece providing the on-going comic relief. I showed my ex a new take on an old Tracy connected “smee” story. She gets to the phrase, “Pressed Ham Against the Wrapper,” & burst out laughing and is transported back to a classic adventure from 1985 ....
Only one more letter, promise.
Dale Cose Tracy
