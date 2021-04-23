Editor,
To finalize:
I was notified of an upcoming skydiving reunion at Del Valle. It was called off because of COVID. I pointed out that the people I jumped with did so because of the risk. For safety, the reunion was cancelled anyway. WTF. I can’t be the only one that can see the irony.
My 40-year Class of 73’ reunion for one of the high schools I attended, Camden, came-up. Lady walks up, looks at my nametag and sez, “I knew a Dale in high school. He got me in so much trouble” & no, I wish it was that kind. I replied, “That was me.” Brutally swift reaction, “You little s**t, that was the only time I ever got into trouble.” I replied, “It’s been 40 years, maybe it’s time to let it go.” Her husband laughed & said, “I’ve been hearing about you since before we married.” Glad to have provided someone with some humor, even if it was at my expense ….
Some people know where some bodies are buried, fewer know where a lot of bodies are buried, but no one knows where all the bodies are buried. I’m in category #2 level .65.
If you didn’t know a term, or a phrase, or someone either look it up, or ask a friend. If you truly feel a need to be bored to tears, you can ask me. ;)
The universe is too beautiful … God, please don’t let today’s insanity be the final battle.
Ba-dee. Tha … ba-dee ... Tha … That’s All Folks. Uh, Mel Blanc said it better.
Still trying to exit the Twilight Zone, no joy yet …. Look, a squirrel.
Dale Cose, Tracy
