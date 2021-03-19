Editor,
I was shocked to read about the Tracy Unified school district reopening on March 22. The school district needs to keep into consideration the children who are immunocompromised or have relatives at home who cannot receive the vaccination. Although teachers teaching K-6th grade are to be vaccinated my question is — are all adults in the school going to be vaccinated? What safety protocols are going to be taken in school? Are students going to be required to wear face masks during instruction?
In fact, San Joaquin County is still in the purple tier, which is still not good enough for reopening. We have barely transitioned into indoor dining with strict arrangements. Imagine how close we are to eliminating COVID in the state, as vaccines begin to roll out. Why take two steps forward and five steps back if we are already so close to eliminating the spread of the virus?
We are already a year into COVID however, it appears that we would rather rush than ensure the safety of our children. Although we are moving in the right direction, it is certainly too soon to be opening school. The best option would be to wait until we are in the orange zone and in the clear to reopen.
Amanda Kim, Mountain House
