Editor,
Tracy Unified School District is planning on soon re-opening schools. I think this is short-sighted. There are only a few months left of the school year, and in my opinion, it would be better to wait until the vaccine is more widely distributed and we are sure that we are out of the Purple Zone completely before reopening.
While many parents will be cheering the return to school, many working parents will struggle should the schools close again soon after opening should we be pushed back into the Purple Zone. I would ask the TUSD leadership the following questions and if any of the answers are NO then I would strongly encourage them to err on the side of caution.
• Are all adults in the school vaccinated?
• Have changes/upgrades been made in the HVAC system to be able to reduce the spread of the virus?
• Are classroom sizes reduced to ensure there is space for social distancing?
• How will you ensure social distancing is maintained in the changing of classes?
• How will you ensure social distancing is maintained in the cafeteria?
• Who will be monitoring and enforcing mask wearing?
• Will there be sufficient staff to wipe down desks and other classroom areas between classes?
We are so close to having everyone vaccinated. So close to getting this pandemic under control. To give up right before the finish line is fool-hardy and dangerous. Call the Tracy Unified School District office at 209-830-3200 and find out the answers.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.