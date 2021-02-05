Editor,
The big lie is so easily debunked, that it troubles me that so many “Magats” refuse to believe the truth. The traitorous mob that stormed the Capitol, murdered police, and tried to achieve a coup for the Republicans, was made up of what have been called “deplorables,” and it is clear why.
Before Election Day, the Trump administration invited a delegation of 28 international experts from the Organization of American States, which has reported on elections around the world, to observe the vote. Its report found zero evidence of significant fraud.
Last month, the New York Times spoke to top election officials in 49 of 50 states. Not one, Democrat or Republican, reported “that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race.
Both AG Barr and former Majority Leader Moscow Mitch McConnell clearly said that no substantial or massive fraud occurred. The normal mistakes and what could be described as attempted voter fraud were, for the critics, embarrassingly rare.
The election was impressive. Not only in its size, but in what every election official, everywhere agreed was the fairest one in years.
What could be causing this resistance from the far, far right?
It’s because, I think that after years of right wing radio, Fox News and the like have turned them into mindless robots, incapable of rational thought and only able to regurgitate talking points that, to normal folks, are ridiculous. In every court case, when Giuliani and the other lawyers (sic) had the chance to offer any evidence, they declined. Why? Because if they said under oath in court that they were claiming fraud had occurred, they knew they could be liable.
And polls? Simply polling people who think something went wrong does not make it so! Nor does an affidavit!
Art Caya, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.