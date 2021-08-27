Editor,
The chaos at our southern border, the totally unnecessary fall of Afghanistan, rampant inflation and rising gas prices should provide a lesson for all Americans, including Denece Vincent (Letters, August 13).
This is what happens when two amazingly incompetent people (Joe Biden and Kamela Harris) get into our nation’s highest offices by hook or by crook.
Vincent’s letter was riddled with major inaccuracies, such as her first sentence, “Stephen Wampler’s anti-immigrant rant made me sad.”
Vincent may miss this point, but Wampler did not state one unflattering word about legal immigrants. Instead, he condemned the Biden Administration’s open borders actions and spreading COVID-infected illegal immigrants around the country. Whether Vincent gets it or not, there is a difference between legal and illegal immigrants.
Vincent chastises her fellow Americans who don’t want to wear masks or get vaccinated (I wonder what she thought about Barack Obama’s largely mask-less, super-spreader birthday party). But she is fine with the Biden Administration releasing tens of thousands of COVID-infected illegal immigrants all over the country, especially to states that supported President Trump.
In McAllen, Texas, the federal government has released more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants during the past six months, including more than 1,500 in the past seven days, said Mayor Javier Villalobos, who has declared a local disaster because of the Biden actions.
And on August 12, 11 Democrats voted against testing illegal immigrants for COVID or quarantining them until they test negative. This is sick and pathetic – and almost reeks of biowarfare.
It’s sad that some people could care less if Biden releases tens of thousands of COVID-infected illegal immigrants to infect and kill their fellow Americans. I would say this to them: where is your humanity?
Joe Walker, Tracy
