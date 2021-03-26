Editor,
As the Joe Biden-created crisis at America’s southern border morphs into a national disaster, it should be obvious that Biden and the Democrats put their party’s interests ahead of the American people.
Tom Homan, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, says that Biden should be “embarrassed” after inheriting the most secure border in decades.
There is ZERO benefit to the American people from the “open borders” policy Biden has instituted by stopping construction of the wall, re-starting “catch and release” and dismantling seven other of President Trump’s successful immigration policies.
Mexico’s liberal President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has warned that Biden’s policies are “enriching (drug) cartels” and encouraging human trafficking.
More than 100,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol and 26,000 more evaded capture in February. Doctors at the border have indicated that about 10 percent of illegal immigrants have COVID-19 – and Biden is releasing thousands of infected people into the U.S. to spread the disease.
The man who called the governors of Texas and Mississippi "Neanderthals” for reopening their states and removing mask mandates after a year of draconian restrictions has the gall to release COVID-19 infected people throughout the nation, probably without masks.
Who cares how many Americans catch COVID-19 and die because of people who break our immigration laws, Biden and the Democrats? After all, the Democratic Party and its identity politics and need for new voters are more important than any Americans who die.
Here are the impacts of the Biden open borders plan – enriching drug cartels, encouraging human trafficking, spreading COVID-19 around the nation, putting children in cages and costing the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, to take care of the illegal immigrants.
Please wake Nancy Pelosi’s sock puppet, Rep. Josh Harder, and remember that stolen elections have consequences.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
