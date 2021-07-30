Editor,
I have been engaged in a conversation with a quarrelsome foursome recently. It has become a bit tedious to dispute such simplistic and superficial arguments, but then it got worse.
The issue is about the rush of immigrants to our southern border. The foursome says that it’s Joe Biden’s fault. It’s a single factor explanation that relies on blame, rather than identifying causes.
I responded that the exodus from Central America can’t be explained by blaming a single person. The causes are varied and multiple. I spent a career teaching social science to high school and college students. My response was a typical social science analysis. I divided the causes into two categories; push-factors causing people to leave Central America, and pull-factors causing them to come to our border.
The pull-factors I mentioned were a recovering U.S. economy, a new president, and the end of the U.S. child separation policy.
The quarrelsome foursome criticized me for not blaming Joe Biden exclusively. Two of them actually claimed that I “implied” that Biden, “had nothing to do with the immigration problem.” Wait! I included the president among the pull-factors I noted. They simply ignored it.
Readers of the Tracy Press are accustomed to seeing letters addressing what other writers have written. The foursome introduced something new – what is “implied.” You can now be condemned not for what you said, but for what you supposedly meant, even if you didn’t actually say it.
This strategy has two advantages. First, you can write that someone “implied” anything you want, since they never actually said it. Second, since you didn’t actually say it, they don’t have to quote you.
But there are disadvantages. It is disrespectful to assign words to people that they never uttered. It is also dishonest.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
