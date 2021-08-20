Editor,
Eleven-year resident here, OK most of the folks have their covid shots and all of the responsible recycling people who use the well-organized Tracy city recycling center on 10 Street, especially me, are stockpiling their plastics, aluminum and bottles because the city has no plan until all of the covid restrictions are met. In the meantime, I have an eye sore of bags of almost cash and possible ant and rodent issues.
Come on triangle folks, get the recycling center back up and running.
Thanks,
Randy M. Clinton, Tracy
