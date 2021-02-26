Editor,
Education is the great equalizer, allowing children from every possible background the chance at a level playing field and a better life. Just as COVID-19 has real and deadly costs, there are real and deadly costs to denying students a quality in-person education.
Anonymity has a cost. Tragically, the number of kids in foster care didn’t drop because fewer children were being abused or neglected; numbers dropped because school personnel weren’t there to observe and report it.
Poverty has a cost, ultimately killing more people than COVID-19. Some children will be doomed to a life of body-breaking, soul-crushing poverty because they couldn’t complete the education that would have saved them from it.
Ignorance has a cost, especially in a country whose leaders are chosen by its citizens. Jefferson said, “…wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government.” I assume he would agree that an uninformed people cannot.
In the 22 years I’ve been a high school English teacher, I’ve never thought of this profession as anything other than sacred. Parents entrust me with their children, their very hearts. They trust that I will prepare them for success in college and career, giving their children no less than what I would want for my own. Society has staggering faith in me as well, trusting that I will nurture each student’s individuality while simultaneously fostering a sense of citizenship and community. Can I do all that somewhat effectively online? Of course. Can I do it as effectively as my students deserve? No. Absolutely, unequivocally, no.
Plans were created for a safe return to in-person learning. Every school employee can get the vaccine. The data shows that children aren’t high-risk for contracting serious cases of COVID-19. It’s time to get all K-12 kids back in school.
Sarah Rockey, Manteca
