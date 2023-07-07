Editor,
Most people are familiar with the fable of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, or the Peanuts comic of Charlie Brown attempting to kick a football while Lucy holds it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Editor,
Most people are familiar with the fable of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, or the Peanuts comic of Charlie Brown attempting to kick a football while Lucy holds it.
In this instance, the officials of the City of Tracy need to learn those lessons.
The Surland company regularly LIES, re: the proposed Aquatic Center. The most recent example was cited in the Tracy Press on Friday, June 23, regarding the Surland representative telling the City Council that the long-promised 16 acres of land can’t be donated to the City because that provision was linked to the Second Development Amendment, which courts ruled as invalid. This statement by Surland is 100% a LIE.
Read it for yourself. Below is the text of the FIRST Development Amendment from 2013, which is still valid:
“Owner (Surland), a local developer with a long track record of award-winning development in the City, made a proposal to City whereby Owner would offer to dedicate to City (at no cost to City) 16 acres of land, would conceptually design, would assist City with project oversight, and would fund $10 million toward the construction of a swim center, as described in this Agreement, for the Tracy community ….”
Now, in light of Surland losing the lawsuit, re: the Second Development Amendment, Surland says they won’t donate the land unless the City agrees to a new “compromise,” and Surland insists the updated deal include:
• Surland agrees to pay the remaining $8 million (The City has already negotiated for this),
• Surland donates the 16 acres of land (The City has already negotiated for this),
• The City and Surland negotiate a new fair-share agreement, and
• Surland would provide completed designs and plans for the Aquatics Center.
Just like The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Surland repeatedly lies. Why should The City trust Surland? Or, why should The City negotiate for provisions that Surland has previously agreed to, but failed to deliver?
Or, does the City insist on being Charlie Brown, while Surland plays Lucy, and holds that football waiting for us to try to kick it again, this time hoping Lucy will not pull the ball back at the last minute?
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result.
Why does the City of Tracy think the results will be different this time? Why does the City think Surland will finally honor their word?
It’s time to for The City to move on from Surland, and their lies, excuses and delays. Take the Surland land and build the aquatic center now, with the funds the City already has. It’s taken too long already, waiting for Surland. Enough is enough.
Build the Aquatics Center now!
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.