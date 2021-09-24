Editor,
It’s too bad that Mickey McGuire can’t get his facts right about the Biden Administration releasing thousands of COVID-infected illegal migrants into our nation.
McGuire has provided Press readers with plenty of inaccurate information through the years, but his Sept. 10 letter rates as one of the biggest whoppers in Tracy Press letter history.
McGuire didn’t debunk anything – and I say that reality debunks and slam dunks both him and his letter.
According to McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos, the Biden Administration has released 7,000 COVID positive migrants into his city since February, including more than 1,500 new infected migrants during the week of July 26. This information is documented by The Daily Mail (Aug. 5), a British newspaper, and by Fox News’ Bill Melugin.
The conditions in McAllen have deteriorated so badly because of the surging number of COVID-infected migrants being released into the town, that the city has been forced to declare a disaster.
Let me emphasize this point clearly for McGuire and the Press readers – in seven months, the brain-addled Biden Administration has dumped 7,000 COVID-infected migrants into ONE Texas city. How many tens of thousands of COVID-infected migrants have been dumped around America?
Through the years, I have noticed that liberal newspaper editors often fact-check and place “editor’s notes” on conservative letters, but never on liberal letters to the editor. McGuire deserves continual fact-checking.
Or better yet, maybe the Tracy Press should call McAllen, Texas Mayor Villalobos and determine who is telling the truth between me and McGuire, the Jen Psaki of Tracy.
Joe Walker, Tracy
