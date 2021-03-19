I and my parents used to live in Santos Ranch until I, along with my mom, moved up to Idaho. I moved in Oct 2019, and mom moved in April 2020.
We had been dealing with the commercial trucks for YEARS! And we actually need to go back in history. Prologis started back in the early 1990's, if I remember correctly. I was in high school. Our entire neighborhood told city council, who obviously didn't care or listen, to our concerns about the trucks and the increased traffic. And now here we are, over 10 years later, with multiple buildings with 1,000% increase in traffic all the way around, not just the trucks, but also employees.
I have repeatedly talked to those companies, mainly at Fed-Ex and Medline, since they are the main culprits, even followed the truck driver once. Completely rude, ignored my concerns, and talked to management because their employees were making fun of me. City Council didn't care, still don't care about their citizens. If they "truly" did. They would not have allowed this to happen.
The "current" city council is acting like this just happened over night. Right. We have been telling you, the Sheriffs, and CHP for over 10 years on the traffic issues. And you are "just" now deciding to do something about it. A horse died because of an employee, if I recall works at Medline, who was speeding and didn't care about the speed limit in that area, or that there are animals in that area.
And all of the temporary solutions of cones, and other devices are not going to solve the problem. What will solve the problem, is closing down that overpass on Hansen. And only allow emergency vehicles in. And hitting the pocketbooks of all of Prologis. Since they are the ones that built there, and allowed these companies to do this. And also fine Google maps and Waze for not doing a link for trucks. Instead of just autos. Closing down Hansen overpass will force all drivers to go on Schulte, the way they were supposed to go. And the trucks to go a different route.
I mean, seriously. If a neighborhood is telling you that traffic will be increased, maybe you should listen. Because we are the ones who "vote" you in, and we do live there. Now since we are county, we are not able to vote for city issues. Which is not fair to us. Even though it is in the same town.
I am very disappointed in the City council's lack of integrity, lack of "motivation", lack of resolution on this, when we told you about this back in the 1990's, when Prologis was being built.
Shannon Edwards, previous resident of Tracy and Santos Ranch.
