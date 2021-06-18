Editor,
Tracyites enjoy a great asset in the Letters to the Editor section of the Tracy Press. When contributors disagree with another, however, there are certain courtesies that should be observed. If you are going to differ or condemn what others have written, you owe them a fair quote in context.
An actual quotation allows the reader to judge for themselves, rather than rely on someone else’s characterization or interpretation.
In their recent responses to my letter a few weeks ago, Elizabeth Best and Dave Kerst condemn what I wrote without bothering to quote me. Instead, they make up positions and then assign them to me. Writers to the Tracy Press should be able to depend on others to honestly respond to their words.
Dave wrote, “McGuire pipes up that old Joe had nothing to do with the (immigration) problem.” I did not say or imply any such thing. Continuing, Dave writes, McGuire, “pretends that Biden’s dismantlement of Trump’s effective policies have nothing to do with the current border debacle.” No, I don’t.
Elizabeth condemns me and the Washington Post writing, “McGuire and the Post aren’t experts, they aren’t on the border and they obviously are highly ignorant.” Actually, the Washington Post and I are relying on data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who ARE on the border.
Elizabeth and Dave both credit Trump’s policies for the decline of immigration in 2020. Never mind the Covid pandemic, and the dangers added to the trek, and the Covid recession that shut down millions of jobs, and two hurricanes striking Central America in the same month. People who are more objective and fair-minded would set aside their one-factor analysis (it’s Biden’s fault) and point to a variety of influences. That’s what intelligent grown-ups would do.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
