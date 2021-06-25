Editor,
At its meeting on July 15th, the City Council was given sobering news – within 20 to 25 years, we will in all likelihood be facing a water shortage in this city. That should be of no surprise to anyone living in California, especially in the Central Valley. And with local farmers (they're the folks that grow our food, remember?) being cut off from irrigation water by the State Water Resources Control Board any day now, the news only gets worse. And Lord knows what next year will bring, and the years that follow, in terms of rainfall and snowfall to replenish our reservoirs.
Given these facts, the City needs to dedicate resources now to address the problem looming in the near future of little or no water. One of the things the Council should consider doing within the next 30 days is re-prioritizing the expenditure of Measure V funds and use those funds to stabilize our water supplies for the next 20 to 25 years to ensure there is sufficient water for Tracy going forward to 2045 and beyond. If this means shifting some of that Measure V money from constructing amenities to ensuring a modestly steady water supply, so be it.
At the end of the day, if a resident in the not-to-distant future got up one morning to brush their teeth, turned on the faucet, and nothing came out, I bet my last dollar that they would do anything in the world to have some water to brush their teeth, even if it meant foregoing an amenity. At the end of the day, the basics are what matter, and water is the most fundamental basic that is needed to sustain life. I hope our Council understands that too.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.