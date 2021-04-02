Editor,
In Nov 2020, 19,000 citizens voted No on Y (Transit Oriented Development). Three months later, here we go again: council is not listening to residents again. Who benefits with this push? I know residents won’t – more traffic congestion, impeding on our farmland, and who is going to help the families that invested their entire lives here in Tracy? They want more housing and are using the TOD/Valley Link as an excuse to appease special interest. What does Urban Reserve/TOD with 1000s of units have to do with downtown?
At council meeting on March 2, Council stated they do not believe in honoring voters of Tracy on this measure. They blatantly silenced the voice of the voters.
City Council rammed through their Strategic Priorities with TOD embedded in it on March 2. The people of Tracy know they already voted against the TOD when they voted against Measure Y. If the City Council isn’t supporting the will of the people, then whose best interests are they supporting? They continue to say this TOD is not the same, but the end result IS the same, trying to circumvent Measure A and alter RGA’s/GMO.
At the same meeting, Arriola, Young, Vargas and Bedolla approved $.5M to complete a TOD study. The 2021 workplan was not even approved (including moving ahead with the TOD) until the March 16 council meeting, which tells me that Arriola, Vargas and Bedolla had already made up their minds to move ahead with the TOD. Our roads are in dire repair and we can’t even complete one amenity for our growing city of 102,000 residents and yet more housing. STOP city council moving forward on UR1, the community needs help & to come together and Say NO! ENOUGH. Stop a new ballot initiative! Tracy needs to unite against special interest.
Richard English, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.