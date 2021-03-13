I am seeing more children in disagreement with their parents regarding school. Usually, the presenting issue is that kids are suddenly not interested in school. Formerly high-achieving students are receiving subpar grades. Parents, unaccustomed to receiving calls from the school, learn that their children are truant; in other words, they are not turning on their cameras for the zoom calls. When parents talk to their usually respectful and compliant child, they give their parents an attitude of, "you just don't understand." By the time the parent and child reach my office, they are totally at odds, sitting as far away from each other as possible on the couch.
Researchers have identified a condition called “Zoom fatigue syndrome,” which has resulted from kids' overuse of virtual learning environments. According to Dr. Jena Lee, MD, Zoom fatigue has followed the coronavirus pandemic and the exponential increase in video chat time. The condition is highly prevalent and intense. According to Healthline, common symptoms associated with Zoom fatigue are forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, difficulty maintaining relationships with family, frustration, muscle tension, pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Dr. Lee explains Zoom fatigue from acoustics, cognitive, social-emotional, and biological perspective.
Audio is a primary culprit of Zoom fatigue. The millisecond delays in virtual verbal responses negatively affect our interpersonal perceptions even without internet or technical issues. In other words, kids have to work too hard to send and receive messages on zoom. Although the millisecond delay may appear insignificant, if you multiply the small delay by the many hours in a day and even a week, it makes more sense than that students may be exhausted after a year of this learning platform. Virtual learning may push an already less than motivated student into complete apathy. From a socioemotional perspective, virtual learning environments cannot capture much of the non-verbal communication that kids have come to rely on since infancy, such as facial expression, full-cannot be captured during video conferencing. Accordingly, some students, specifically hands-on learners, may get lost during video conferencing. In the classroom, teachers can apply multiple pedagogical strategies to reach the different learners in their classrooms; however, the virtual classroom focuses on the audio learner's lessons.
From a biosocial perspective, zoom fatigue results from the same psychological processes involved in mental fatigue; however, the latter perpetuates the former. According to Dr. Lee, mental fatigue results from a rewards-cost analysis that happens in our minds unconsciously. She explains that all behavior, even the most trivial action, is a tradeoff between the likely reward versus the activity costs. The perceived reward activates the brain's dopaminergic pathways associated with energy, alertness, and even motivation. These are all the opposite of fatigue. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data has revealed that live face-to-face interactions, compared to viewing recordings, are associated with greater activation in the same brain regions associated with reward and alertness. Accordingly, because kids are not getting the social interaction typical with in-person learning, they receive less stimulation to their brain's centers that increase attention, energy, and motivation. Reduced dopamine levels manifest as tired, bored, unmotivated, irritability, sadness, all associated with zoom fatigue but may also look like clinical depression or anxiety.
Simple biology may explain why some kids are suffering from Zoom fatigue. Physical activity is associated with less fatigue. The sedentary lifestyle that results from virtual learning leads to laziness, a standard description related to teens. When kids are in school, it is easy for them to take thousands of steps during the school day. However, virtual learning has limited those steps to the square footage of the child's home. Finally, for young kids, the Zoom meetings are a constant reminder that they miss the real interaction with their friends and a reminder of how things have changed. A mental health professional can distinguish between Zoom fatigue syndrome and other more serious mental health conditions.
Sources:
'Healthline (2021).
Jena Lee, MD (2020). A Neuropsychological Exploration of Zoom Fatigue. Psychiatric Times. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/psychological-exploration-zoom-fatigue
Taneasha White (2021) Zoom Fatigue is Real' - Here is how to cope (and make it through your next meeting). Healthline. Zoom Fatigue: Symptoms, Causes, Coping Tips
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay, and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
