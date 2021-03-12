Editor,
Once again, the Tracy Unified School District is pushing ahead with plans to re-open schools on March 23 in spite of the science, logic or current Covid-19 numbers. Yes, the numbers are slowly going down but our county is still classified as being Purple which means the virus remains widespread. At this level the state mandated is for schools to remain closed for in person learning.
More than 8% of San Joaquin county residents have contracted Covid 19 in the past year. That’s 67,000 cases and 1,182 people have died. As of this week only 20,000 people in the entire county have been vaccinated (that’s less than 2.5%). Before rushing into something that endangers more Tracy residents, I feel that the school district should be required meet all state requirements & to publish their plan as to what is being done to protect students, teachers and staff.
With less than 8 weeks left in the school year I’m sure that there is some financial reason that is motivating the TUSD to again push for re-opening of the classrooms. Tracy residents have sacrificed so much for over the course of the last year and reopening schools at this point seems like an unnecessary risk to the entire community.
Call the Tracy Unified School District office at 209-830-3200 & demand answers.
James Nelson, Tracy
