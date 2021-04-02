Editor,
I have been a resident of Tracy since purchasing a home in 2008. We reside near the Historic Downtown District. I am referring to this area as such as this seems to be forgotten. The residents of the Southside Community also seem to be forgotten. Or should I say that there is a motive to rid Tracy of its roots and replace it with development. Development in the mistaken ideals of bringing in jobs.
Which brings us to money. You can NOT eliminate the core of a city this way. The Council seems to think that GENTRIFICATION is the way to proceed. This can actually lead to blight and crime. Not to mention the environmental impact report that isn’t completed. The new narrative is to call those not in favor of this type of development racist which could not be further from the truth. We are protectors.
I also want to address a lack of transparency. Measures M and Y were soundly defeated. The majority of residents will think that this is over and not aware of this plan due to a lack of communication.
More public hearings with stakeholders at the very least should be done.
To me there is a conflict of interest regarding Veronica Vargas with the Board, Valley Link, and TOD. I asked Veronica Vargas few years ago in person and on social media if Valley Link would lead to eminent domain and/or the city claiming that homes need to be condemned then sold to developers -State law is that within a one mile radius of transit hubs new developments must be higher density. She responded absolutely not. This all ties in with the TOD.
A developer on the Board, Valley Link and TOD that has a personal agenda is NOT acceptable.
Ramona Confer, Tracy
