The seeds of discord have been sown simply over our community’s right to dissent. The little bedroom town of Tracy is slowly waking up and taking notice of the poor job the city leadership is doing. They have begun to voice their views and share their opinions at council meetings and online forums. Consequently, these conversations have garnered the attention of a few disgruntled individuals. What was once a right of the community to free speech and constructive criticism, is now being mislabeled as “divisive.”
As citizens, our council members work for us, not the other way around. We the people, can and will use our voices to keep our elected officials in check. Currently, there are very few people satisfied with the job our leaders are doing, and they must be held accountable in how they are running Tracy.
Calling our community voice “divisive,” at such a pivotal time in our city, is not conducive toward progress of any kind.
For those that feel the need to convey this narrative- I would challenge you to instead reflect on why you support the status-quo here in Tracy?
Tracy community – please do not be intimidated by these tactics. Please continue to use your voice.
Zahra Aziz, Tracy
