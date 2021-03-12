Editor,
Our country is the leader of the free world. The world looks upon us for leadership. We are a beacon of freedom and democracy, but the recent Capitol Hill riots should be a wakeup call for us. January 6, 2021, was horrific. The insurrectionists were not foreigners but fellow Americans. So what makes otherwise patriotic Americans resort to such heinous acts against our most sacred places as a nation?
The Holy Quran says, “And Allah sets forth for you the parable of a city which enjoyed security and peace; its provisions came to it in plenty from every quarter; but it denied the favors of Allah, so Allah made it taste hunger and fear which clothed it like a garment because of what they used to do.” [16:113] The hunger and fear mentioned in the verse refer to the hunger for power and fear of instability. When a government doesn’t rule with justice but with fear-mongering, instability is inevitable. That is what we saw on January 6, 2021.
The worldwide leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, “There is an urgent need for the world to become filled with compassion and tolerance, so that true peace can develop, and we must all work together towards achieving these truly crucial pursuits. If we fail, then it is highly likely that another war will break out. Thus, it is my heartfelt request to all of you that within your own circles of influence, strive and endeavor towards developing peace and reconciliation, so that we can come to live in a society where all enmities and hatred are left behind. May all of us come to value and respect one another so that we, and those that follow us, are protected from all forms of destruction.”
Nasir Boakye-Boateng, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.