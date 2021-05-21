Editor,
I'd like to share an unexpected and upsetting surprise that the Tracy Officials did.
I was surprised with a HIGH PGE bill.
I have been a happy solar panel owner for seven years until now. I have been happy since I had my solar, low spring-month bills or none due, until this month of May 2021. When I received by bill the other day, I saw an upsetting $450 bill, and I just paid off my 2020 true-up of $1200.
Every fall, around October or November, I receive my true-up bill and I expect a large bill, somewhere ~$600, $800, or $1K.
So I called up PGE and after speaking with PGE, I learned that a third party is taking up my bill, named East Bay Community Energy.
I learned that the Tracy Officials automatically enrolled us, I guess all Solar customers were automatically enrolled to EBCE.
That was not a very professional step done by them, and that was upsetting.
Please help me spread this and let the Tracy Officials know that, that was against our approval, it was against my will to be enrolled to EBCE. I do not need a third party to bill me for my gas & electric.
I have lived in Tracy since 2000 and I have never been dismayed this bad.
East Bay Community Energy does not produce energy, and it doesn’t make sense for EBCE to be meddling in my bills. I am not alone in being surprised with a high bill, but if you can help me spread the news, that would help hard-working Tracians to decide on how to move forward.
Karen Reyes, Tracy
