Editor,
Tracy residents are losing PG&E power service in April!
East Bay Community Energy and the Tracy City Council have taken away the choice of Tracy residents to choose their power provider. On Sept 17th, 2019, the Tracy City Council unanimously passed a motion, item 3B in the minutes, to adopt resolution 2019-190 to approve a Joint Power Agreement with East Bay Community Energy to provide electric services to the City of Tracy starting in April 2021.
The problem is that EBCE has set up the transition as an “opt-out” program, so every Tracy resident's service will be changed to EBCE unless they specifically choose to opt out from EBCE and stay with PG&E before April 1st. Here is the link to opt-out from EBCE https://ebce.ccaprocess.com/Views/AccountInfo.aspx?enrollment=optout.
Act Now to preserve your right to choose! The plan option from EBCE is called Bright Choice which is 40% wind and solar, 30% hydroelectric, 1% nuclear and the remaining 29% geothermal and biomass at a potential savings of 1% compared to PG&E. Currently, PG&E provides 33% of their power from solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric and bioenergy. So, if we experience a 100 year storm like Texas, where solar and wind power went to 0%, EBCE would lose 40% of their power generation while PG&E would only lose a portion that comes from the 33% renewable.
Don't let EBCE and Tracy City Council get away with taking away your right to choose! EBCE is an East Bay organization that benefits the Bay Area, not Tracy! Make your choice before April 1st.
Scott Jacobson, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.