Editor,
I voted No on the election to recall Gavin Newsom and I encourage my fellow Tracy voters to do the same. California has not only survived the worst of COVID-19, our state’s economy is making a strong comeback from the pandemic. This is thanks to Governor Newsom's fast acting leadership. The Administration worked through much of 2020 and 2021 to ensure that our communities were being supported, whether it was through access to PPE, grants to small businesses, or expanding shelter to our unhoused community members.
I implore my fellow voters, especially those between 18 and 30, to vote “No” and turn in their ballots as soon as possible. California values will be subverted, as only the candidate with the most votes becomes the next Governor of California, even if they didn’t get over 50% of the total vote. If we want to see a more progressive California, we cannot afford to lose Governor Newsom.
We must ensure that we continue to invest in programs that combat climate change, emphasize equity and social justice, and build back our economy. California is better off with Governor Newsom staying in office.
William Muetzenberg, Tracy
