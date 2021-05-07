Editor,
I was reading Eknoor Chauhan’s letter to the editor and was sympathetic to his plight surrounding wildfires. My life was disrupted by the forest fires last summer. I was not able to go outside because of the air quality and had to constantly run my air conditioner in 100-plus degrees weather to keep the air in my house breathable.
I realize there are climatic changes, but California has been having wildfires since the beginning of time. Lightning strikes started forest fires before humans were around and still contribute to starting fires. Some fires are considered a natural event in nature and can be beneficial by removing old growth and allowing new growth in its place. Most of the fires are fed from debris (fuel) on the forest floor. The more debris, the hotter and longer duration of the wildfire.
Intervention with forest management at times has been beneficial but at other times creates just the opposite effect. If Climate Change contributes to having more destructive fires in California, then it is important to put in place policies to reduce conditions that contribute to catastrophic wildfires. Unfortunately accomplishing this is many times through controlled burns which can be dangerous and create their own air pollution, but this seems more acceptable than the alternative. Identifying climate change as a factor in producing more destructive wildfires should put the state of California on notice that more aggressive strategical intervention and the use of the latest technologies should be applied to help prevent fires that overwhelm existing capabilities to control them.
Your goal of 100% renewable energy in the next 10 years is commendable but between now and then, without changes, California can expect hundreds of out-of-control wildfires with devastating losses to lives and property.
Jeffrey Allen, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.