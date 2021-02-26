Editor,
I was reading the Tracy Press today and I asked myself “why?” Why is homelessness such a difficult issue to correct? I have read and heard about navigation centers. Does anyone reading this know without using Google what a navigation center is? Or how can San Francisco spend well over $250,000,000 annually for years and still have a homeless issue. Today I was driving through Hayward, from Mission Blvd. to Foothill. There in the nice new landscaping were two tents within the shrubbery. To me it was an example of opportunity to nip it in the bud and have the powers that be usher them out and on their way.
It’s like that old joke, how many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb. Answer: Only one, but the bulb has got to really want to change. So I would like to pose the same question using different terminology. How many Council members does it take to change the continuum of homelessness? Continuum, not sure if I should use this word. I came across this definition: something that changes in character gradually or in very slight stages without any clear dividing points. Maybe I should keep it simple. What I should have written was “same old, same old”. I like the old saying “there is more than one way to skin a cat”. But doing so can be yucky business.
So to make it easier to end homelessness, follow the signs. Federal Law, State Law, County Law, City Law, City Ordinances. We have the tools that have been well thought out and spent a lot of time and money developing. So I present this question to the Council: Who is willing to deal with this yucky business of homelessness?
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
