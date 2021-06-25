Editor,
These last 14-plus months have been tough.
There are 296 cities statewide that permit the sale and use of Safe and Sane Fireworks for Independence Day celebrations, and Tracy is one. Our town can discharge them on these days and times:
People can fire these fireworks from June 28 to July 3 between noon and 10 p.m.
On Fourth of July, they can discharge Safe and Sane fireworks between noon and midnight. NO MORE fireworks after midnight.
Never handle fireworks or drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
If you have drinks, remember no one has the freedom to drive drunk. Be safe and designate a sober driver before drinking.
A drunken driver hit me in 1992 and damaged my gait, hearing and speech. If a drunk cannot handle a car, imagine one with a firework?
Illegal fireworks must stop.
These unexpected booms sound like a bomb! It frightens children, pets are terrified and people with PTSD suffer.
Also, California appears to be sliding into one of the most dangerous fire seasons on record. Everything is bone dry and dangerously flammable. Fire danger escalates because dry fields offer fuel to a wayward firework.
Let the experts handle the fireworks and drive sober.
Lori Martin, Tracy
