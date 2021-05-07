Editor,
Water & Power: A California Heist, I came across this documentary a few years ago. It gives good insight to the importance of water here in California. And although the Governor has only declared an emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties the state will soon follow suit. He shouldn’t worry about his recall.
When Jerry Brown was in office we were facing a drought then. His office issued an executive order mandating that citizens across the state reduce their water consumption by 25 percent.
As he put it in 2015, “The idea of your nice little green grass getting lots of water every day, that’s going to be a thing of the past.”
And in the spirit of Charlton Heston I said “from my cold dead hands you shall take my water hose.” I didn't like the insinuation I was wasting water.
Today we are being advised that there may be a shortage of row crops due to reduced water allocations for the farmers. So the price of vegetables will increase. That water savings will be used for the nut crop. Another interesting read, “How megafarmers Lynda and Stewart Resnick built their billion-dollar empire,” by Josh Harkinson, August 9, 2016
Yet some City planners require new development to install lush landscape, go figure.
I speak truth to power. The new apartment development down the street from me is a good example. And today, April 24, the City contractors were planting trees, go figure.
Last week’s Tracy Press got me scratching my head again. Growth Management Ordinance (GMO): Under the GMO, builders must obtain a Residential Growth Allotment (RGA) in order to secure a residential building permit. Double talk, smoke and mirrors and sleight of hand all to pull the wool over your eyes. How about KISS, Keep it simple stupid.
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.