Editor,
East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) is a public alternative to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). On Wednesday, April 21, the EBCE Board of Directors appointed both myself and Harman Ratia as the main and alternative, respectively, to serve on EBCE’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC) as the representatives for Tracy residents. I am excited to represent ratepayers in our city on the CAC to ensure that our community’s voices are being heard.
I invite households and businesses who have not opted out of EBCE to reach out to me about how EBCE can better serve our city and ratepayers. As your community representative, I will be coordinating with Ms. Ratia to conduct community forums and workshops to allow ratepayers in Tracy an opportunity to speak directly to us while allowing us to relay any updates to the community. If you have any questions or comments, please email wmuetzenberg.ebce@gmail.com. I will do my best to reply in a timely manner.
In addition, I invite you to reach out to Councilmembers Dan Arriola and Eleassia Lackey Davis (main and alternate, respectively) who represent Tracy on the Board with questions or comments if you are unable to contact me.
While I’m ready to serve Tracy in this role, I am not in a position to answer direct customer service-related questions. If you have any questions related to your bill or other questions, please email customer-support@ebce.org or call 1-833-699-EBCE (3223).
I am excited to serve our city in this capacity and welcome both your patience and understanding. Let's get to work building a greener Tracy.
William Muetzenberg, Tracy
