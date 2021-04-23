Editor,
At one time Tracy's north community had three large grocery stores, with the closing of Savemart on Tracy Blvd MANY years ago we have none. We have been waiting and hoping that a large grocery store (that is not ethnic specific and caters to us all) would occupy the old Savemart space. Plus, we would have one less vacant building in the area.
Is it possible that someone at the Tracy Press could do a little research to see what the holdup is? Is there a process that needs to happen or will nothing ever happen? Do we need to petition the city council? Could it be that a large grocery store simply is not interested in opening here? With all the households in this area, supporting a grocery store should not be an issue, so what could it be?
I am just looking to understand "why?" as I get in my car to drive across town to buy mozzarella cheese.
Jennifer Owens, Tracy
