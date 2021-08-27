Editor,
We, Californians deserve what we elect. But I don't think we voted for arrogant condescending "in your face" treatment from our governor. Gavin Newsom's behavior embarrasses us all. From his affair with his best friend's wife, French Laundry fiasco, "Shove it in the voter's face" comment, "Keep your kids out of school while mine go to private school" and babysitting Getty family investments, he needs to go!
To paraphrase Jack Nicholson's famous line in "Bat Man," “What Gavin Newsom needs is an enema." Let's give him one. Vote Recall!
Charles Norton, Tracy
