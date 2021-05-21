Editor,
What happened to our neighborhood?
You could have asked this question 25 years ago as well as yesterday. And definitely 5 years from now.
Lack of maintenance from our City Administrators is obvious. During the last drought much of our landscape plants died due to lack of watering. Little if any was replaced. I reckon the same will happen this go-around, yet we are paying fees to maintain the neighborhood landscape.
But something more important is happening to our neighborhoods. They are being artificially overpriced due to this thing called "Market Rate." The American dream of owning a home and raising a family in your hometown is becoming nearly impossible.
Government does not have a solution. Why would they when they can collect more property taxes? What is the extra money being used for?
And to have us believe that they are doing something, Government passes laws that allow accessory housing. What is accessory housing? You have a big lot you can build an extra dwelling. Most times it means more cars with less parking or someone operating a business from that location. That is why I don’t agree with it. If you live in a nice quiet neighborhood it doesn’t take long for negative change. Part of the American dream of homeownership is to live in a nice safe environment, somewhere to raise your family. Yes, family.
Maybe it’s time for something I don’t like and that is more regulation. How about if you buy a house you have to live in it for 5 years if it is in a FOZ (Family Opportunity Zone). This would eliminate flipping housing for 5 years. Better yet, how about eliminating all housing speculation and regulate the price of a home’s value annually. Share your ideas that help future generations.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
