Editor,
Great. The garbage rates are going up. Almost 22% by my calculation. Meanwhile my Social Security will increase 5.9%. Seems fair, doesn’t it?
I understand that it will cost more to comply with the state regulations. I even understand the rationale for these regulations. I’m all for helping the environment and food waste can be composted.
Like many taxes, and yes this is a tax even if it isn’t called a tax, this increase affects low-income families the most. It is a regressive tax. Lower income people pay a higher percentage of their income for these services – it’s simple math.
My wife and I are retired. There are only the two of us. We produce much less trash than most families. It is rare that the garbage bin is full to the brim (and we have a 64-gallon bin), and we often skip a recycle and/or yard waste week because there just isn’t enough in the bins.
There has to be a fairer way.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.