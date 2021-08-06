Editor:
There is no justification on earth for the Biden Administration to be releasing thousands, if not more, of COVID-infected illegal immigrants into U.S. communities, particularly red states.
Chris Cabrera, Border Patrol union vice president, told Fox News that agents “are having to release COVID-positive migrants into the U.S. ‘day in and day out.’”
Between mid-March and mid-July, some 50,000 illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. without even a court date, along with tens of thousands or even more released of the 1 million apprehended as of June.
House GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy has been told by doctors at the border that 10 percent of illegal immigrants are testing positive for COVID and then released into nearby communities. The liberal New York Times puts the figure at 5 percent.
In late July, police in La Joya, Texas discovered that a significant number of illegal immigrants were staying in hotel rooms provided by charities and were actively infecting other people with COVID.
An individual reported to police that a large family of illegal immigrants inside a restaurant displayed signs of sickness, such as coughing and sneezing without covering themselves. The family told the officer they had been apprehended at the border, tested positive for COVID and then were released. The entire hotel – the Texas Inn & Suites – was occupied by illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID.
Buses leaving McAllen, Texas can’t keep up with the business, even though six daily routes, totaling 250 seats, have been added to try to keep up with the illegal immigrant surge.
Just as red state Texas is receiving tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, many with COVID, so are Tennessee (Daily Mail, 5/20/21) and Florida (The Floridian, 3/28/21).
One can only wonder if the Biden Administration is purposefully sending COVID-infected illegal immigrants to red states for political vengeance.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
