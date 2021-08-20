Editor,
I'm writing about Councilman Mateo Bedolla. Many of the recent letters about him have contained falsehoods and negative comments about him that simply are not true. He is a trustworthy public servant and has done a tremendous job of serving our community. He has supported many new amenities, including legacy fields, nature parks, our new skate park, among others. He is focused on homelessness and will optimize new infrastructure plans for our City. He has kept bus fees for seniors and the disabled at $2 and has been a protagonist for sustainability and is fiscally very responsible. I fully support him and let's stay with the truth – look at his record.
Paul Douglas, San Ramon
