Editor,
The national media and Tracyites Mickey McGuire and Bruce Frank have done a first-class job of painting a false picture of the invasion at our southern border.
It is not just people from Mexico, Central America and Latin America that are flooding across our border – but even Romanians. After all, Joe Biden said, come on over to America.
McGuire, with help from his pals at the left-wing Washington Post (which has only endorsed Democrats for president since 1976 when they started making regular endorsements), claims the invasion is a seasonal pattern and also caused by climate change.
This is pure hokum. McGuire and the Post aren’t experts, they aren’t on the border and they obviously are highly ignorant.
In March, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed Biden’s immigration policies for the crisis at the southern border.
In April, Guatemala’s president blamed the Biden administration’s “confusing” message for creating the crisis at the U.S. border.
From The Federalist (May 27), “Ranchers and cops in rural Brooks County, Texas, say illegal immigration is worse than it’s ever been.” Who are you going to trust – McGuire and the left-wing Post or the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala and people who live on the border?
If you also want to know who’s telling the truth, you can check the stunning border apprehension chart from Sen. Ron Johnson. The chart shows that between April 2020 and January 2021, apprehensions were less than 5,000 per month and in many months almost negligible detentions.
Within days of Biden taking office, the apprehensions hit more than 25,000 a month and are now above 45,000 per month.
According to the Customs and Border Patrol, apprehensions have reached a 21-year monthly high. It is sad when letter writers distort reality and even sadder when illegal immigrants have become a constituency of the Democrat Party.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
