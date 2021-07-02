July 4th is the birthday of America. A date in 1776 that our founding fathers came together to form a more perfect Union. Not a perfect Union but a Union more perfect than any that had been created before or since.
None of the founders were perfect people. They were simply some of the greatest men of their time.
Since founding, America has been more than great but still less than perfect. A perfect America is a goal that we have been struggling for. Today America is that shining city on a hill that people from all over the world come to be a part of.
I love our flag. I fly the flag because to see it fills me with much joy, happiness, love and comfort. I love to look at that thing of great beauty and think about for what it stands.
December 7, 1941, I was 9 years old and part of an extended family that loved and respected each other.
Suddenly the family and the United States galvanized to fight and to participate in the war effort. Cousin Ernie joined the Seebee's. He built airstrips in the South Pacific. Uncle Bud joined the Marines, fought at Guadalcanal and was wounded and came home with malaria. Merton joined the Navy and served for the duration of the war. At home relatives built ships airplanes, and other implements of the war.
I collected bottles, coat hangers, cans and discarded old cigarette packs to salvage the foil in the package. My family was part of the greatest generation.
In many parts of the world Americans were fighting and dying to defeat Japan and Germany.
D-Day, The Battle of Midway, and the Philippines those and others unknown places. The Country was united.
So today at 89 years of age, I will put up extra flags and attend the parade. I will salute the flag and sing the Star Spangled Banner and give thanks to God that I was born in the United States of America.
Don A. Cose, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.