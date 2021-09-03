Editor,
As migrants continue to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border, for a variety of reasons, it is false to insinuate, as so many TP writers have, that the border is "open."
Recently in a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling it reinstated a Trump-era policy requiring people who are seeking asylum to wait in Mexico for the necessary court papers. Moreover, the Biden administration is using another Trump-era policy which allows for many migrants to be quickly expelled from the US. (Title 42)
A spokesperson for CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) stated, "If anyone exhibits signs of illness, while in CBP custody they are referred to local systems for the appropriate testing, diagnosis and treatment.”
In recent weeks compiled data from John Hopkins University showed that in 48 states the rate of new Delta Covid-19 cases rose at least 10%. However in 34 of those states the rates jumped by more than 50% as measured by hospital rates and deaths.
This in direct contrast to governors who would ban mask mandates and vaccines yet seemingly encourage the use of animal paste dewormer.
K.L. Vosburg, Tracy
