Editor,
I am concerned about the article, appearing in the Sept. 3 edition of the Tracy Press, regarding the “multi-generational recreation center” proposed site to be located at Cecillani Park (between Cypress and Tennis Ln).
Per the article, “…city staff recommending that the multi-generational recreation concept be designed as two facilities. The part that would include the library, kitchen, multi-use spaces and a small gym … could be at Ceciliani Park, a five-acre park…”
My concern is simply: if this were to take place, what would the outcome be?
1. Loss of a green space in the city that provides shade, recreation (tennis courts, playground, volleyball court, etc.) picnic facilities and walking paths.
2. Trees would be cut down to make room for a building and a parking lot.
3, Traffic would greatly increase in the area (in my opinion, speed bumps need to be added to Tennis Ln now).
4. Quality of life would be impacted due to tree loss and more pollution from vehicles driving through the area.
I have lived close to Ceciliani Park for 20 years and have spent many hours enjoying the park. It would be terrible to see it replaced with cement and asphalt.
I truly hope the City of Tracy rethinks this plan and leaves Ceciliani Park intact.
Julie Hermsmeyer, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.