The election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is next Tuesday, September 14. I hope you’ve filled out your ballot to vote NO and have dropped it off at a ballot box or mailed it in already. If not, I’ll share my reasons for voting NO:
• We have an election every four years to determine who should be in office, the next one is November 2022.
• If Governor Newsom gets less than 51% of the votes, then the person with the most votes – NOT THE MAJORITY – will win.
• This is costing us almost $300 Million. This is very expensive tantrum by the loser of the 2020 election for California taxpayers.
• While leading us through the worst pandemic in a century Governor Newsom had to make hard decisions to keep us as safe as possible.
• He kept our economy running and was able to achieve a $76 Billion budget surplus.
• In the new budget he’s investing $300 Billion in the California Comeback plus over $6 Billion in Small Business Tax Cuts.
The leading opponent has stated there should be no minimum wage, that men are smarter than women, that employers have the right to ask women if they’re pregnant, or plan to be, in a job interview. He has promoted anti-vaccination and anti-mask theories. Not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed in my opinion, and certainly is not qualified to run a state with the world’s 6th largest economy.
While the Governor is not perfect, who among us is, he is doing a very good job under incredibly trying conditions. Let’s not lose the momentum we have now. It’s not the democratic way. It’s not the California way. Vote NO on the recall.
Robin Cole, Tracy
