Editor,
Well another Fourth of July has come and gone and being the pet owner I am, I cannot wait until Friday’s Tracy Press, only to see how many citations were handed out by Tracy PD for illegal fireworks. There had to be hundreds.
What was going off near my home until after 4:30 a.m. sounded like excavation explosives. Many were airborne and none were legal. On July 9 there should be an entire page of citation listings. I won’t hold my breath however, after all it takes a lot to find explosions that sound like three sticks of dynamite and shake homes!
Good to know owning a pet in Tracy means you should leave town on holidays like the fourth and New Year’s …… but you shouldn’t.
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
