Editor,
I don't mean to belittle the problem with peafowl, but it seems that Council is more interested in ridding the city of these pesky birds than they are about combatting the mayhem on our streets.
Only last month it was announced that TPD got a grant for traffic safety enforcement. I hope they start soon.
Now I've been known to exceed the posted limit from time to time but I generally avoid speeding in congested areas. Here in Tracy though the posted limit seems to be a starting point. If the limit is 45, then you go 55 at a minimum.
I saw an article about speed enforcement cameras being used in Toronto, Ontario. Interesting idea but unfortunately illegal here in CA. But stop-light cameras are legal. They might slow down a few folks and catch dozens of them that ignore red lights.
If Council and TPD want to get serious about policing they could start right now.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
